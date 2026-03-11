The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie Girard's avatar
Angie Girard
6h

Thanks so much for this. The WA State Legislative session ends tomorrow, meaning no new legislation can be introduced until next session, right? So, in lieu of contacting our legislators re: Child Sex Trafficking Investigation and Accountability Act, should we continue to contact Gov. Ferguson urging a state of emergency and specifically asking for a special investigation any alleged illicit conduct mentioned in the Epstein files that occurred in WA State?

Reply
Share
4 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
Big Blue's avatar
Big Blue
6h

As a therapist, I cannot tell you how much I appreciate this article. So many of us struggle with despair and I tell my clients the same thing. "Get engaged with life. The more you do, the better you feel." Thank you!!! I appreciate the action plan you discussed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture