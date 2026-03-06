The Existentialist Republic

Deana DeHaven
1hEdited

God, I sure hope so. Meanwhile, I just sent my daily letter to my Governor.

Governor Grisham,

The people of New Mexico, call upon you — with the full weight of your office and the authority vested in you by the Constitution of the State of New Mexico — to immediately declare a State of Emergency in response to the unprecedented threats posed by the federal government to our state's sovereignty, institutions, and residents.

The federal government has made clear its willingness to weaponize federal authority against the citizens, communities, and elected representatives of New Mexico.

These are not abstract threats.

They represent a direct assault on the rights and protections that New Mexicans depend upon.

Furthermore, crimes have been committed within the borders of our state that the federal government has either refused to investigate, actively ignored, or deliberately declined to prosecute.

This abdication of federal duty leaves our residents without justice and without recourse.

The State of New Mexico cannot and must not allow this vacuum of accountability to stand.

We therefore demand you take the following immediate actions:

1. DECLARE A STATE OF EMERGENCY — formally recognizing the threat to New Mexico's legal, civic, and institutional integrity posed by current federal actions and directives.

2. DIRECT THE ATTORNEY GENERAL to open full, independent state-level investigations into all crimes committed within New Mexico that the federal government has failed to prosecute — regardless of the political sensitivity of those crimes or the individuals involved.

3. MOBILIZE STATE RESOURCES — law enforcement, legal counsel, and legislative authority — to defend New Mexico residents from any unlawful federal interference, overreach, or coercion.

4. COMMUNICATE PUBLICLY AND TRANSPARENTLY with the people of New Mexico about the specific threats we face and the steps being taken to protect us.

Governor Grisham, you were elected to protect this state.

The moment to act is now. We have not another moment to lose. Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander has uncovered a plot that the Trump regime intends to implement during our midterms, utilizing our tax dollars to unleash 23,000 of US armed soldiers across all 50 states to stop us from peacefully protesting and casting our votes with honorable discernment, which is, as you know, our First Amendment Constitutional right. This must be implemented NOW well before the midterms or all is lost, our country, our unity, our livelihoods. Trump already holds 70,000 illegally without due process on American soil in concentration camps.

Please see this link for the Congressional questioning video that provides you with more information regarding this heinous abuse of us utilizing our own tax dollars under the false title," Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force." Please rally with your Democratic Governor Colleagues all across this land. You have no idea the power of Divine Providence that you will unleash with your unity and proactive divine right action on behalf of all righteous hearts that remain. But I do. Please heed this letter and act on our behalf to save us from more murder and mayhem. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

History will not look kindly on silence in the face of threats to democracy, justice, and the rule of law. New Mexico is watching.

https://substack.com/@theconsciousclairvoyant/note/c-223831403?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=z2ixa

The people demand action.

Respectfully but urgently,

Deana DeHaven

(I added a little to Mike Getz's letter to reflect the most immediate concerns of the day.)

2 replies
Calvin Pierce Jr
44m

It should be a top priority!

