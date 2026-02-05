The Existentialist Republic

Feb 5

Letter to AG James - sent - its long but I think makes the point

Dear Attorney General James,

This letter constitutes a formal complaint and request for investigation and enforcement under the New York Martin Act (General Business Law Article 23-A) concerning Elon Musk and entities under his control, including but not limited to Tesla, Inc. and X Corp. (formerly Twitter).

I submit this complaint based on a sustained, public, and well-documented pattern of conduct by Mr. Musk that appears to involve deceptive, misleading, and manipulative practices in connection with securities, investments, and market activity, conduct squarely within the scope of the Martin Act and your office’s enforcement authority.

Basis for Complaint

The Martin Act was enacted to protect the public and investors where traditional fraud statutes fail, and it expressly does not require proof of intent to defraud. It prohibits materially misleading statements, omissions, and practices that distort markets or investor decision-making. Mr. Musk’s conduct repeatedly meets this standard.

Specific, non-exhaustive examples include:

Tesla “Funding Secured” Statement (2018)

Mr. Musk publicly claimed he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share — a statement later proven false and resulting in SEC enforcement action. Despite that settlement, the conduct established a pattern of reckless market-moving statements with inadequate factual basis and investor harm.

Ongoing Misleading Statements Regarding Tesla Operations and Technology

Mr. Musk has repeatedly made public claims about Tesla’s production capacity, profitability, and autonomous driving capabilities that were later contradicted by regulatory filings, recalls, safety investigations, and internal disclosures. These statements materially affected Tesla’s valuation and investor expectations.

Apparent Non-Compliance With Disclosure and Oversight Obligations

Despite prior enforcement actions requiring review of market-moving communications, Mr. Musk has continued to issue unsupervised public statements that impact Tesla stock price and investor sentiment, raising serious questions about compliance and enforcement adequacy.

Cryptocurrency Market Manipulation

Mr. Musk has repeatedly used social media to promote, disparage, or joke about cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Bitcoin, triggering extreme price volatility. These actions exposed retail investors to losses while benefiting insiders and large holders, behavior consistent with manipulative practices prohibited under the Martin Act.

Misrepresentations Surrounding the Acquisition and Operation of X (Twitter)

During and after the acquisition of X, Mr. Musk made inconsistent and misleading statements regarding financing, valuation, advertiser retention, platform stability, and revenue. These representations affected investors, lenders, and counterparties with significant New York exposure.

Erratic Corporate Governance and Selective Disclosure

Sudden executive terminations, abrupt policy reversals, and ad-hoc public announcements have materially affected valuation and investor confidence without adequate disclosure controls or transparency, undermining market integrity.

Public Interest and Enforcement Necessity

Taken together, these actions demonstrate a pattern of deceptive and misleading conduct, not isolated incidents. If such behavior were undertaken by any less powerful individual or corporation, it would almost certainly trigger immediate and aggressive enforcement.

The continued failure to hold ultra-wealthy actors accountable has created a dangerous precedent: a two-tiered system of justice in which financial penalties are treated as a cost of doing business and celebrity functions as immunity. This erosion of accountability directly undermines public trust in markets and in the rule of law.

Request for Relief

Accordingly, I formally request that the Office of the New York Attorney General:

• Open a Martin Act investigation into Elon Musk and relevant entities

• Subpoena communications, disclosures, and internal controls related to the conduct described above

• Pursue civil enforcement actions where violations are found

• Seek injunctive relief, penalties, and structural remedies sufficient to deter future misconduct

The Martin Act is one of the strongest investor-protection statutes in the nation. Its effectiveness depends on whether it is applied without fear or favor. If it cannot be used in circumstances this clear and this consequential, then its deterrent purpose is lost.

I submit this complaint in good faith and in the interest of protecting investors, market integrity, and public confidence in equal justice under law.

Respectfully submitted,

protzman
protzman
Feb 5

How can we help? What can we do? Is this situation unique in New York? What do you think is the most effective pressure point?

This seems like something that should be turned into a full court press.

Beautiful work, man.

