The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Deborah L Steinmetz's avatar
Deborah L Steinmetz
11h

Sent the message to my state rep., my state sen., my federal rep., and my two federal senators. I think I sent it to some people before—didn’t you send the information out once before? Anyway, I never heard back from anyone, so sent it again. Thanks for giving us concrete tasks to do. I don’t always have time or energy to do them, but I try to follow through as often as possible. I really believe in what you are doing.

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Ron Bravenec's avatar
Ron Bravenec
12hEdited

Excellent summary of where we are, Christopher.

I think we are a hopelessly divided nation. The thought of where we would be now if Lincoln had simply let the South secede keeps coming to mind.

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