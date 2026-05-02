The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Kayilka's avatar
Kayilka
4h

Did you see the Washington Standard article about how the governor and attorney general are trying to get a court order to allow the state health department into the Tacoma detention center? I immediately contacted the governor's press release person to ask when there will be criminal prosecution of GeoGroup/ICE agents - because someone already died in there, people are being denied medical care, and fed garbage, and kept in filthy conditions. Washington has a law prohibiting state agencies/entities from hiring private prisons. If the state won't prosecute, to me that comes across like saying murder and torture is okay as long as they're done by someone from out of state. FFS.

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Amy's avatar
Amy
4h

The Ku Klux Klan never dies. They just stop wearing sheets because sheets cost too much.

—Thurgood Marshall

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