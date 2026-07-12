The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Abigail Adams's avatar
Abigail Adams
10h

States are independent of the federal government. Let’s ban ICE at the state level and then hold the executive accountable

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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
10h

Great proposal for legislation. I have attached a link that I gave to my local candidate for the US House of Representatives saying that he should demonstrate initiative and action by championingg this in outr state. I will addd your proposed legislation as a beginning point. I will of course give you full credit for what you have produced. Well done.

/Users/stevenerick/Desktop/Substack Series/Preparing for the Mid Terms.docx

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