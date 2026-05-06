The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Tom Halstead's avatar
Tom Halstead
1h

We are awash in proof that failing to prosecute the powerful is far more costly than doing so.

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2 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
1h

And how about the many more felonies which were apparently committed after election under the DOGE debacle?

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