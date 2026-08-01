The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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S Russell's avatar
S Russell
2h

Another great article from Chris and his team at ER.

Not only should we fully expect that the entire Republican party and their billionaire handlers will do everything possible, legal or not, to corrupt the upcoming elections, but we also need to understand that part of their attempt will be spreading baseless lies about their losses being fraudulent.

They already showed us as much in recent elections in California and other statewide primaries and special elections. Therefore, every one of us, especially whatever non-controlled news media still exists, should be loudly and constantly preparing the nation for their inevitable lies NOW.

If we wait until after votes have been cast and their lies have taken hold, exactly what we've done in the past 5 elections, then we'll be on the losing defensive once again. Notice that they don't hesitate to start spreading their election lies early and proactively? Once a narrative takes hold, true or not, dislodging it becomes extremely difficult...

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2 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
Ed's avatar
Ed
2h

It takes longer for reality to set-in on others! It’s just the way there’re programmed! Just imagine a boot crushing your skull, forever!

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