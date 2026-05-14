Eric Trump listens to Rudy Giuliani speak during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Philadelphia in November. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

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On August 13, 2025, Eric Trump rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. His brother Donald Jr. stood beside him, along with Zach Witkoff and the two men running the family’s cryptocurrency venture. They were there to celebrate a $1.5 billion treasury deal that would let a publicly traded company called ALT5 Sigma load its balance sheet with WLFI tokens issued by World Liberty Financial, the Trump family crypto firm. Cameras captured the smiles. The financial press covered the milestone, and American retail investors took the cue.

Seven months earlier, on January 16, 2025, four days before his father’s second inauguration, Eric Trump signed a document that sold forty-nine percent of World Liberty Financial to a pair of shell companies bearing the name Aryam Investment 1. One shell sat in Delaware, the other in Abu Dhabi. Both belonged to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi and national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates. The price was five hundred million dollars. One hundred eighty-seven million dollars of it flowed directly to Trump-family entities called DT Marks DEFI LLC and DT Marks SC LLC. Two seats on World Liberty Financial’s five-person board went to Peng Xiao, the chief executive of the UAE government technology firm G42, and to Martin Edelman, G42’s general counsel.

Eric Trump did not disclose the deal at the Nasdaq podium. He did not disclose it at the Token2049 conference in Dubai in May. He did not disclose it in the Fortune interview conducted from the twenty-fifth floor of Trump Tower in August. He did not disclose it at the World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago in February 2026. The Wall Street Journal disclosed it on January 31, 2026.

Twelve and a half months passed between the signature and the disclosure. During those months, Eric Trump sold WLFI tokens to American investors, including New York residents who purchased through Coinbase, Gemini, and Kraken, each of which holds a New York license from the Department of Financial Services. During those months, the price of WLFI tokens depended on representations about the company’s structure, its leadership, and its independence. During those months, those representations omitted the fact that nearly half the company belonged to the intelligence chief of a foreign government.

That is the case.

When you sell investments to people, you cannot hide things they would want to know about the company. A foreign spy chief owning half the company is something they would want to know. Eric Trump sold WLFI tokens to thousands of people for twelve and a half months while hiding exactly that. That is securities fraud, and New York has four different criminal statutes that punish it.

He hid a foreign intelligence chief’s ownership from the people he was selling to. The official records made the hiding possible. The money moved through shell companies designed to disguise where it came from. New York punishes each of those things separately.

Selling investments to thousands of people while hiding who owns the company is a felony in New York. New York calls this scheme to defraud in the first degree. The statute, Penal Law section 190.65, carries four years in prison. The WLFI token sale ran continuously from October 2024 through 2026. It sold to tens of thousands of purchasers. It generated approximately five hundred million dollars in Trump family take since launch, according to Reuters analysis. The representations made to those purchasers omitted a control transaction that transferred forty-nine percent of the company to a foreign sovereign-affiliated entity. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office holds exclusive jurisdiction over the felony.

Lying in the books and records of a New York business to cover up another crime is a separate felony. The statute is falsifying business records in the first degree, New York Penal Law section 175.10, and it carries four years per false record. This is the statute Alvin Bragg’s office used to win the thirty-four-count felony conviction of Donald Trump in May 2024. The false records here would include the company’s ownership records that omitted the Aryam sale, the board minutes that seated Peng Xiao and Martin Edelman without identifying the foreign government source, the USD1 reserve reports, the ALT5 Sigma filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the certifications Eric Trump signed for the Trump Organization at 725 Fifth Avenue in his role as Executive Vice President.

Moving dirty money through clean accounts to hide where it came from is money laundering. The first-degree statute, New York Penal Law section 470.20, applies when the laundered amount exceeds one million dollars, and it carries twenty-five years per count. The one hundred eighty-seven million dollar payment to the Trump-family shell companies clears that threshold by a factor of one hundred eighty-seven. The two billion dollars in WLF stablecoins that Sheikh Tahnoon’s sovereign wealth fund pushed into Binance clears it by a factor of two thousand. The two Aryam shells, sharing the same name in two different countries, supply the concealment the statute requires.

Stealing more than one million dollars by lying about what you are selling is grand larceny in the first degree, New York Penal Law section 155.42, and it carries twenty-five years. Each piece of the ALT5 Sigma raise clears the threshold. The Aryam transaction itself clears the threshold. The personal enrichment Forbes attributed to Eric Trump from WLFI alone, approximately one hundred thirty-five million dollars, clears the threshold.

The conduct happened in New York. The Trump Organization sits at 725 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where Eric Trump serves as Executive Vice President. The promotional events occurred in Manhattan. The exchanges that cleared WLFI purchases for New York residents operate under New York law. The Manhattan District Attorney holds primary criminal jurisdiction, and his office has done this before. In December 2022, the District Attorney’s office secured a seventeen-count felony conviction of Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. from the same Fifth Avenue address. In February 2024, the Attorney General secured a civil fraud judgment against Eric, Donald Jr., and Donald Trump at the same Fifth Avenue address. In May 2024, the District Attorney’s office secured a thirty-four-count felony conviction of Donald Trump for falsifying business records at the same Fifth Avenue address. Three runs at the same crime family with three wins.

On January 16, 2025, Eric Trump signs the Aryam Investment 1 agreement. The Trump-family entities receive one hundred eighty-seven million dollars. Peng Xiao and Martin Edelman take seats on the World Liberty Financial board. World Liberty Financial does not disclose the transaction.

At the Token2049 conference in Dubai on May 1, 2025, while the Aryam transaction remains undisclosed, Zach Witkoff announces that USD1, the stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, will serve as the settlement asset for a two billion dollar investment Sheikh Tahnoon’s sovereign wealth fund is making in Binance. Eric Trump shares the stage. Justin Sun, the Chinese-born crypto billionaire whose SEC fraud case the Trump administration paused a month into the new term, moderates. Eric tells the audience that USD1 will change the modern financial system forever.

On August 13, 2025, while the Aryam transaction remains undisclosed, Eric Trump rings the Nasdaq opening bell.

On August 21, 2025, while the Aryam transaction remains undisclosed, Fortune publishes its interview with Eric and Donald Jr. from the twenty-fifth floor of Trump Tower.

On November 19, 2025, the Department of Commerce authorizes the export of advanced semiconductors to G42, the company whose CEO sits on the World Liberty Financial board and whose ultimate beneficial owner holds nearly half of World Liberty Financial under a transaction WLFI token buyers have not been told about.

On January 31, 2026, the Wall Street Journal publishes the Aryam transaction. The undisclosed deal becomes public. Twelve and a half months after Eric Trump signed the document.

Now the defenses.

The first defense will be that Eric Trump is merely an employee of his father’s organization. The defense fails because Eric Trump signed the document. The signature is the act. The signature is the intent. The affirmative defense for subordinates requires that the subordinate received no personal benefit. Forbes attributed approximately one hundred thirty-five million dollars in personal enrichment to Eric Trump from World Liberty Financial alone.

The second defense will be that WLFI tokens and USD1 are not securities under federal law. The defense fails because none of the four statutes named above require federal securities classification. Scheme to defraud, falsifying business records, money laundering, and grand larceny operate independently of federal securities law. They require fraud, false records, laundered proceeds, and false pretenses. Each one shows up on the documentary record.

The third defense will be that the omission was not material because investors did not rely on the absence of a UAE disclosure. The defense fails because no honest company hides a fact this big from the people it sells to. Half the company belongs to the intelligence chief of a foreign government. That is exactly the kind of thing buyers have a right to know.

The fourth defense will be that Eric Trump did not know who Sheikh Tahnoon was. The defense fails because Eric Trump signed the document. The shells bore identical names in two jurisdictions. Peng Xiao and Martin Edelman, both publicly identified as G42 principals, took seats on a five-person board. A second two hundred fifty million dollar payment came due in July.

The fifth defense will be that New York lacks jurisdiction. The defense fails because the Trump Organization sits in Manhattan, the promotional events occurred in Manhattan, the New York-licensed exchanges that cleared sales to New York residents sit in Manhattan, and the harmful effects fell on New York investors. The 2022 Trump Organization conviction settled this question on essentially the same record.

The scheme to defraud statute carries four years on conviction. The falsifying business records statute carries four years per false record. Money laundering in the first degree carries twenty-five years per count. Grand larceny in the first degree carries twenty-five years. The promotional acts during the twelve-and-a-half-month concealment window are countable in the dozens. The false business records generated by a transaction of that size are countable in the dozens more. The aggregate dollar figure clears the money laundering threshold by a factor of two thousand and the grand larceny threshold by a factor of one hundred eighty-seven. The theoretical maximum sentence available to a Manhattan judge on the publicly documented record, if every count ran consecutively, reaches into multiples of a human lifetime.

Whether the elements are present is settled. They are clearly present. What remains is whether the elected official with the authority to bring the charge will choose to do so.

That official is Alvin Bragg, the District Attorney for New York County. His office prosecuted Trump-family corporate entities to felony conviction in 2022 and the patriarch himself to felony conviction in 2024. The career prosecutors in the Major Economic Crimes Bureau know how to build a Trump case from Manhattan documents.

If you want to do something about what you just read, you can ask Alvin Bragg directly. His office is on X at @ManhattanDA, on Instagram at @manhattanda, and on Facebook as Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. His personal Instagram is @alvinbraggnyc. The pieces are all there for everyone to see, it’s up to Alvin Bragg what he does with them.

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