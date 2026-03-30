The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Christopher Armitage's avatar
Christopher Armitage
5h

To Attorney General [Name]:

I am writing to request that your office investigate and prosecute criminal violations of state law arising from DOGE personnel's unauthorized access to Social Security Administration records containing the personal information of residents of this state.

On January 16, 2026, the federal government's own attorneys filed a correction in AFSCME v. Social Security Administration, Case No. 1:25-cv-00596, U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, acknowledging that DOGE employees transferred Social Security Administration data to an unauthorized outside server, sent a file containing the private records of roughly 1,000 people to outside affiliates, signed an agreement with a political group seeking to use that data to challenge election results, and continued accessing the data after a federal judge ordered them to stop. The SSA has confirmed it cannot determine what data left its systems or where it went.

This conduct violates state criminal law. My personal data was in those systems. There is no exemption in your state's criminal code for defendants who work for the federal government. A state criminal conviction cannot be pardoned by the president.

If your office has independent authority to investigate, I am asking you to use it. If your office requires a referral from a county prosecutor or governor, I am asking you to confirm that in writing so I can make that request directly.

Respectfully,

[Name]

[Address]

[Phone or Email]

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Christopher Armitage's avatar
Christopher Armitage
5h

To Governor [Name]:

I am writing to request that you refer a matter to your state attorney general for criminal investigation, using your executive authority to direct the AG to act.

On January 16, 2026, the federal government's own attorneys filed a correction in AFSCME v. Social Security Administration, Case No. 1:25-cv-00596, U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, acknowledging that DOGE employees transferred Social Security Administration data to an unauthorized outside server, sent a file containing the private records of roughly 1,000 people to outside affiliates, signed an agreement with a political group seeking to use that data to challenge election results, and continued accessing the data after a federal judge ordered them to stop. The SSA has confirmed it cannot determine what data left its systems or where it went.

This conduct violates state criminal law. My personal data was in those systems. There is no exemption in your state's criminal code for defendants who work for the federal government. A state criminal conviction cannot be pardoned by the president.

Many state attorneys general have confirmed they need either a county prosecutor referral or a gubernatorial referral before they can open a criminal investigation. You have the authority to make that referral. I am asking you to use it.

Respectfully,

[Name]

[Address]

[Phone or Email]

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