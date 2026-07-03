The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
11h

Only the Trump organization could turn a national celebration into a federal grift. I think plenty of people caught on to it including the attempt to relabel events. All the entertainers who pulled out of events were wise to it. I know that there was genuine excitement about the bicentennial in 1976 including special models of cars and commemorative coins. None of that excitement is evident this year. I hope there are legal consequences for this illegal hijacking of a national celebration. This is not Trumpnation.

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MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
11h

Thank you so much. There’s no way I could ever properly express my gratitude.

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