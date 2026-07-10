The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Steve B's avatar
Steve B
11h

please continue to be relentless in this work! Your work, understanding of law, and inspiring words to those with open ears are invaluable! Wish WI was a state that had this, but anything that will result in VISIBILITY, CONSEQUENCES, and RESULTS could provide some momentum and ACCOUNTABILITY !

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1 reply by Christopher Armitage
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Italien
10h

You and your IQ of 250 started this! (Fortunately, lol.) I just saw an opinion recently that the only way forward is state action. We keep calling, writing and showing up. So many thanks, as always.😊

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1 reply by Christopher Armitage
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