Two quick announcements for everyone
We are building a roster of advocates inside existing organizations: unions, mutual aid networks, faith groups, neighborhood associations, party committees, anywhere people already gather and organize. If you carry Existentialist Republic ideas into a room we are not in, we want a direct line to you. Send a note to AC@theexistentialistrepublic.com with your name, the organization you are part of, and the area you cover. That gives us a point of contact for your group and gives you a point of contact here. Questions get answered. Resources get sent. No layers, no forms, no waiting.
Second, we want to run free livestream trainings, and we want you to tell us what to teach. Drop your request in the comments. Anything we have written about, anything we have organized around, anything you wish you understood better before your next meeting, your next canvass, your next city council fight. We will read what comes in, look at what people are asking for most, and start scheduling sessions based on what we need.
As always. Thanks for being an activist and let's get after it 🌲 🌲 🌲
Christopher,
Wonderful! Thank you. My husband and I are retired and we are Unitarians so we will take your offer to our community and try to sow these seeds everywhere we can here in Mt Vernon-Alexandria, VA.
We’ve admired your work and your dedication to our freedom from the first time we read you.
My husband is a retired government change agent and I’m a retired clinical social worker/psychotherapist.
We are old (73 yrs old) but we are very willing to expend what energy we have to fight this fascist hideousness that is destroying our country. We’ll go down fighting!
Please keep explaining the Montana Project and why the Supreme Court can't just 86 it. Everyone is incredulous when I try to explain how such a possibility can work and survive SCOTUS.