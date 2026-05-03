The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Marsha Campbell's avatar
Marsha Campbell
2hEdited

Christopher,

Wonderful! Thank you. My husband and I are retired and we are Unitarians so we will take your offer to our community and try to sow these seeds everywhere we can here in Mt Vernon-Alexandria, VA.

We’ve admired your work and your dedication to our freedom from the first time we read you.

My husband is a retired government change agent and I’m a retired clinical social worker/psychotherapist.

We are old (73 yrs old) but we are very willing to expend what energy we have to fight this fascist hideousness that is destroying our country. We’ll go down fighting!

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Virginia Anderson's avatar
Virginia Anderson
2h

Please keep explaining the Montana Project and why the Supreme Court can't just 86 it. Everyone is incredulous when I try to explain how such a possibility can work and survive SCOTUS.

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