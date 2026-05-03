We are building a roster of advocates inside existing organizations: unions, mutual aid networks, faith groups, neighborhood associations, party committees, anywhere people already gather and organize. If you carry Existentialist Republic ideas into a room we are not in, we want a direct line to you. Send a note to AC@theexistentialistrepublic.com with your name, the organization you are part of, and the area you cover. That gives us a point of contact for your group and gives you a point of contact here. Questions get answered. Resources get sent. No layers, no forms, no waiting.

Second, we want to run free livestream trainings, and we want you to tell us what to teach. Drop your request in the comments. Anything we have written about, anything we have organized around, anything you wish you understood better before your next meeting, your next canvass, your next city council fight. We will read what comes in, look at what people are asking for most, and start scheduling sessions based on what we need.

As always. Thanks for being an activist and let's get after it 🌲 🌲 🌲