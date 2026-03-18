The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
8h

Exactly. They hate freedom because it doesn’t allow them to control, they hate justice because they hate consequences for their actions, and they hate the Constitution because it doesn’t allow them to careen wildly off the course of the founding fathers (anti-monarchy).

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
7h

Why have Republicans and the conservative Supreme Court decided that the Constitution’s most fundamental protections are now somehow superfluous?

The First Amendment — freedom of speech and expression — is defended only when politically convenient.

The Fourth Amendment’s protection against government intrusion is steadily weakened as privacy rights erode.

The Fifth Amendment’s guarantee of due process, the bedrock of American justice, is increasingly treated as an obstacle rather than a principle.

Republicans and the conservative Supreme Court appear willing to sideline these amendments, not because the Constitution has changed, but because political fear has.

They have chosen loyalty and power over principle — too afraid to stand up to one man rather than uphold the oath they swore to the American people.

The Constitution was designed to restrain power, not surrender to it.

When those entrusted to defend it declare its protections expendable, they are not interpreting the Constitution — they are abandoning it.

Americans must ask: if our leaders treat the First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments as optional, what rights disappear next?

It is time for the people to stand up and be counted !!!

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