Note: “Oppositional Federalism and You” is our first physical booklet release since Intro to Soft Secession. It’s also the most comprehensive work I’ve done on the mechanisms of fighting fascism from a governance perspective. It extends beyond Soft Secession to an additional level that can actually use the power we currently have to ensure restoration of justice and democracy. 96 pages of answering “What the hell can we do to stop this madness?” Physical copies now available by clicking on this sentence.

Elected officials who refuse to use their power should lose it. We watch governors issue statements instead of executive orders, attorneys general defer to federal prosecutors instead of filing state charges, legislators let session after session pass without moving the bills that would actually protect us. They asked for these jobs. They owe us results. The ones who deliver earn our support. The ones who refuse should resign and make room for someone who will.

Two weeks ago, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot Renee Good through her windshield in Minneapolis. She was a 37-year-old mother who had stopped two blocks from her home to support her neighbors during an immigration raid. Masked men surrounded her car. One screamed “get the fuck out of the car” while yanking on her door handle.¹ She tried to drive away. Ross shot her through the windshield. Video shows her saying “I’m not mad at you” to Ross moments before he fired. Witnesses called 911 saying she was shot because she would not open her car door. A physician tried to approach her vehicle to help and was told by federal agents, “I don’t care.”² After Ross shot her, his body camera captured him saying “fucking bitch” as her SUV crashed into a pole.³ He then fled the scene. The Department of Homeland Security called her a domestic terrorist.⁴ The Hennepin County Attorney who has the power to issue an arrest warrant says she cannot make any decision without more evidence submitted to her office.⁵ If you removed the letters ICE from this story, you would be reading about a carjacking that ended in murder.

This was the ninth time ICE agents had opened fire on people since September 2025.⁶ On New Year’s Eve, an off-duty ICE agent killed Keith Porter in Los Angeles.⁷ 2025 was the deadliest year on record in ICE custody, with over thirty deaths including seven in December alone.⁸

Two weeks have passed. Jonathan Ross has not been arrested. If anyone else in America shot a woman in the face on video, called her a “fucking bitch” as her car crashed, fled the scene while a physician begged to help and was told “I don’t care,” that person would already be in custody. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Attorney General Keith Ellison have the power to issue an arrest warrant. They have not done so. Instead, they set up a portal asking residents to submit videos and photos.⁹ The murder is on video. The witnesses number in the dozens. The evidence is the man fleeing the scene of the killing he just committed. An arrest warrant is the starting point for justice, not the conclusion. This community deserves that starting point.

The administration claims its agents have absolute immunity. Vice President Vance said it. Secretary Noem said it. Stephen Miller said it.¹⁰ They are lying. Federal agents who commit crimes in a state can be prosecuted under state law, and no presidential pardon can reach a state conviction. This has been true since 1787. States are separate sovereigns.¹¹

Every state attorney general in the country has this power. Twelve states have enacted laws refusing to assist federal agents who claim immigration authority while committing crimes.¹² Federal courts have upheld these refusals against every challenge the administration has mounted.¹³ The Roberts Court spent years making it functionally legal to bribe federal officials, but state prosecutors can still charge corruption under state law where federal immunity and federal pardons do not apply.¹⁴ Model legislation already exists. You can download it free at buymeacoffee.com/theer/e/496684 and send it to your state legislators today.¹⁵

Every one of these policies can pass in the sixteen states that currently have Democratic trifectas: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington. We have not yet made elected officials feel that their political futures depend on acting.

So we make them feel it. Show up at their offices. Show up every day. Renee Good’s neighbors have been in the streets of Minneapolis for two weeks. They are not waiting for permission. They are not asking politely. They are demanding that their elected officials use the power they already have to hold her killer accountable.¹⁶

We do not need a national organization to tell us when to start. Ten people in a legislative district who decide to maintain pressure on their representative change the political calculus. Ten people who recruit ten more change it further.

Here is the one phone call you can make today. Call your state representative, your state senator, your mayor, your city council member, your attorney general. Ask them: If ICE agents commit crimes in our city or state, will they be arrested like anyone else? If they murder someone and flee the scene, if they beat someone during an abduction, if they break into a home without a warrant, will your office treat them the way it would treat any other person who did the same thing?

If the answer is yes, thank them and ask them to say it publicly. If the answer is no, or if they hedge, or if they refuse to commit, tell them they should resign and let someone who will make that commitment take their place.

We cannot wait until the next election. Many of us are not confident there will be a next election. The time to demand action is now, from the officials who are supposed to work for us, while they still hold the power to act.

Fight or resign. Those are the only options we are offering.

