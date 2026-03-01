There’s something the United States has that no other country on earth has, something that protects us from ever fully becoming a dictatorship. It’s a tool that’s being left unused, but that could change before close of business today.

Before we get to what that tool is, look at the situation.

The federal government is holding more than 70,000 people in detention facilities, and elected representatives who try to inspect them are being barred and even arrested. Federal agents have killed American citizens on American streets and hidden their identities while doing it. The administration froze $259.5 million in Minnesota’s Medicaid funding while more than a million people depend on the program. DOGE copied the personal data of 300 million Americans onto an unsecured server and signed a voter data agreement with a political advocacy group. The president has called for the federal government to take over state elections.

And today, the president took the country to war with Iran without congressional authorization, told the Iranian people “bombs will be dropping everywhere,” and warned that American service members may die.

Governors have declared states of emergency for far less than any single one of these. Together they represent the largest sustained assault on constitutional governance in American history.

None of these are separate crises. The Epstein files are the web we’re caught in. Many of the people starting these wars and funding the authoritarian takeover are in those files. That’s the key. The DOJ takeover, the firing of FBI agents, the smearing of survivors, the consolidation of power, the war: all of it traces back to people protecting themselves from what those files contain.

The federal investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators is dead, and the Trump administration has spent over a year actively covering it up. SDNY had an active investigation. DOJ headquarters ordered the files transferred out of SDNY, and the investigation stopped. The FBI closed it in July 2025 with a two-page memo claiming no evidence existed. Director Patel went before Congress and attacked the credibility of the survivors. When Congress forced a partial release of the files, Bondi’s DOJ included the survivors’ personal information and intimate details of their abuse while protecting the names of the abusers. Attorney General Bondi has indicted zero co-conspirators in over a year.

Nearly fifty women gave federal prosecutors the names of roughly twenty co-conspirators, descriptions of how the operation worked, and details of how it was financed. Every bit of it went nowhere. The federal government will never investigate this because the investigation leads to the people running the federal government.

So who stops this?

How does Congress stop him? They pass a law and he ignores it. They impeach him and the Senate won’t convict because Republicans hold more than the thirty-four seats needed to block it. They hold him in contempt and the DOJ, which works for him, refuses to enforce it. They issue subpoenas and he tells people not to show up.

How do the courts stop him? They issue rulings and there’s no one left to enforce them. He’s purged federal law enforcement of anyone who showed any independence and replaced them with loyalists who’ve made it clear they’ll cover up crimes, protect him and the Republican Party from accountability, and launch political investigations against his opponents. The FBI agents who investigated him are gone. The prosecutors who worked cases he wanted buried are gone.

He told the Supreme Court he wouldn’t listen to them, and nobody came to make him. Because there’s nobody to come. Inside the federal government, the tools are broken. Every single one of them.

If we accept that as the whole story, then yes, we’re in a dictatorship today. But accepting that premise means forgetting what this country actually is.

The United States isn’t one government. It’s hundreds of independent governments, and fifty of them are dual sovereigns with their own constitutions, their own criminal codes, their own courts, their own prosecutors, their own police, their own prisons.

Every one of those fifty governors has the power to declare a state of emergency. That declaration unlocks broad, fast, unilateral authority: the power to create special task forces, direct state resources, bypass bureaucratic timelines, and act without waiting for legislative approval.

The founders designed the country this way because they knew this exact thing could happen, and the answer they built isn’t in the federal government. It’s in every state capital in the country. That’s the tool. Fifty governors who can each declare a state of emergency on their own authority and act immediately. No other country on earth has that structure, and it’s the reason the United States doesn’t have to accept a dictatorship just because a transnational terrorist criminal organization called the Republican Party and its oligarch owners have captured the federal government.

If states lay down, it’s over. But they haven’t laid down yet. They just haven’t picked up their strongest weapon.

The Epstein files are the web we’re caught in, and the people in those files are the people driving every crisis on that list. The oligarchs funding the takeover. The officials who buried the investigation and covered up the evidence to protect themselves. The people starting wars to change the subject.

A governor who declares a state of emergency can stand up a special investigative task force and go after them directly, because every state has its own criminal code, its own courts, its own grand juries, and the pardon power stops at the state line. This is how you cut the emergency off at its root. Not by fighting each crisis separately, but by going after the people causing all of them.

Twenty-six governors won’t ever do this, because they’re part of the same transnational criminal organization causing and profiting from the crisis. That leaves twenty-four. Twenty-four is enough.

One governor launching this investigation is the law working as designed. It’s also the first time in this crisis that the other side plays defense instead of offense. Every additional governor is a force multiplier. Two and the administration’s resources are split. Three and they’re split again. Every state that joins divides their attention further, multiplies the pressure, and makes every other participating state safer.

Is Trump going to arrest twenty-four governors for investigating child sex trafficking? Hell no. And if he tries, that makes the story bigger, not smaller.

Then the whole thing cascades. A line attorney who received the order to shut down the federal investigation sits in front of a state grand jury. That person, facing state felony charges no pardon can reach, names the person who gave the order. That same person gets subpoenaed in a different state. The people in the files start calculating whether cooperation is smarter than silence.

How many different states do you think Trump’s criminal behavior has intersected with? How many criminal prosecutions does it take to topple an oligarch? I’ll give you a hint, it’s somewhere between “we haven’t been charging them” and “dozens across multiple states.”

Evidence generated in California that points to crimes in North Carolina gets sent to North Carolina. For those states with Republican attorneys general, they’ll be getting forwarded evidence of child sex trafficking that another state handed them and they get to publicly explain that choice to their own constituents. The investigations don’t stay in blue states because the crimes didn’t stay in blue states.

Everyone in the chain faces accountability: the people in the files, the oligarchs who funded the operation, any Supreme Court justices implicated in those files, and every person in the FBI and DOJ who was willing to cover it up. Patel. Bondi. All of them.

We don’t make decisions to investigate or prosecute criminal activity based on politics. It’s immoral to do that, and doing exactly that is how we ended up where we are today. Every person in the DOJ chain who shut down the Epstein investigation and participated in covering it up made a political decision to protect criminals. Governors who act aren’t being partisan. They’re doing what law enforcement does when the people responsible for investigating have been compromised.

When the dust has settled, we won’t be the most powerful nation on Earth anymore because that ship has sailed. What we will be is a democracy with a functioning justice system. That’s way better than saying “the pedophile in charge of the country just started a war, we better get out the vote in 8 months and hope they haven’t rigged the game too much!”

The war in Iran is the tail wagging the dog. They started it to keep us from looking at the files. Don’t let it work. Let one governor open the Epstein files. Let five. Let twenty-four. Maybe one or two Republican governors start getting referrals for the most horrific crimes they’ve ever seen and decide they’d rather help prosecute than explain why they didn’t. If actual Nazis could be flipped, so can some of these people.

The distraction loses its purpose the moment the thing it was designed to protect is under investigation. You want to end the war? Investigate the files. You want to save elections? Investigate the files. You want to open the internment camps? Investigate the files. You want to end the dictatorship? Investigate the files. It all leads to the same place because it all comes from the same place, and the people behind all of it belong behind bars.

Please, contact your governor. Send them this article. Tell them this qualifies as a state of emergency and we need them to act.

I have sent this article to almost 50,000 people directly. I also personally messaged Washington state Governor Ferguson. I’m texting this to two friends right now and getting them to do the same.

Right now, people are sitting in detention camps who are being beaten and abused and who knows what else. Schools in Iran are being bombed, as their day 1 targets show their priorities. American citizens have been shot on their own streets by federal agents who won’t face charges. Little girls whose names are in those files never got justice. Every one of those people needs you to spend five minutes right now doing something that could actually change this.

Contact your governor. Send this to two people and ask them to send it to two more. Gmail has a feature that lets you send an email to everyone you’ve ever exchanged emails with. You can post it, announce it, whatever you feel is appropriate. We need to let people see us taking action, because that’s what makes the next person do it too. We need governors receiving thousands of these messages. We need it posted about so much that podcasters and YouTubers and even some of the oligarch media start reporting on it. You can make a difference. You can make all the difference. You can influence the situation. Please join us. We need you, and we need you to invite others.

Find contact information for your governor here: https://www.usa.gov/state-governor **if the link doesn't work you can just Google “Contact (your state) Governor” and it should be one of the first 5 results.)

Here is what I sent to Washington state Governor Ferguson today using the contact form at governor.wa.gov:

Governor Ferguson,

Governor, we are in a state of emergency. Please declare it as such. The threats to our national security, our elections, the economic stability of our state, the safety of our residents, all of it is sufficient justification for an official state of emergency requiring the kind of immediate, broad authority that only an emergency declaration provides. We need Washington state to aggressively investigate and criminally prosecute the crimes in the Epstein files, and refer out to other states when the evidence intersects with their criminal codes. This is the web connecting every crisis we’re facing, and pulling on it is how we restore democracy and protect the people of Washington state.

Please act on this today.

