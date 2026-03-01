The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Mike Gelt
Copy of my letter to my Governor :

Governor Sherrill,

The people of New Jersey, call upon you — with the full weight of your office and the authority vested in you by the Constitution of the State of New Jersey — to immediately declare a State of Emergency in response to the unprecedented threats posed by the federal government to our state's sovereignty, institutions, and residents.

The federal government has made clear its willingness to weaponize federal authority against the citizens, communities, and elected representatives of New Jersey.

These are not abstract threats.

They represent a direct assault on the rights and protections that New Jerseyans depend upon.

Furthermore, crimes have been committed within the borders of our state that the federal government has either refused to investigate, actively ignored, or deliberately declined to prosecute.

This abdication of federal duty leaves our residents without justice and without recourse.

The State of New Jersey cannot and must not allow this vacuum of accountability to stand.

We therefore demand you take the following immediate actions:

1. DECLARE A STATE OF EMERGENCY — formally recognizing the threat to New Jersey's legal, civic, and institutional integrity posed by current federal actions and directives.

2. DIRECT THE ATTORNEY GENERAL to open full, independent state-level investigations into all crimes committed within New Jersey that the federal government has failed to prosecute — regardless of the political sensitivity of those crimes or the individuals involved.

3. MOBILIZE STATE RESOURCES — law enforcement, legal counsel, and legislative authority — to defend New Jersey residents from any unlawful federal interference, overreach, or coercion.

4. COMMUNICATE PUBLICLY AND TRANSPARENTLY with the people of New Jersey about the specific threats we face and the steps being taken to protect us.

Governor Sherrill, you were elected to protect this state.

The moment to act is now.

History will not look kindly on silence in the face of threats to democracy, justice, and the rule of law. New Jersey is watching.

The people demand action.

Respectfully but urgently,

Michael Reichert
5h

The question becomes, will NY Governor Kathy Hochul stand up to JP Morgan or any of the other banks who are involved?

I’ve learned that this is not just a scandal of sexual perversion; it is a scandal of sexual perversion being used as leverage for financial extortion on a grand scale.

These banks did nothing while Epstein was alive because it was very profitable for them to take the money that he extorted from the visitors to the rooms where his cameras recorded them with the victims.

Trump’s actions on crypto indicate an institutionalized money laundering scandal. So does his appointment of Wibur Ross, former head of The Bank of Cyprus, in his first term.

I saw that an official from Azerbaijan and Iran’s Red Guard were killed. Is Trump covering up his project in Azerbaijan for which he used Red Guard money?

The public’s distaste for the perversions that Epstein peddled are keeping the focus concentrated. But behind it is a banking system that does not see morality; it does not care about human suffering, which is why it can launder money for drug cartels as well as the biggest pimp in history.

Also needing to be rescued are those investigators who have spent their lives fighting criminality only to have the Chief Executive of the United States undermine everything they’ve done while opening the door to complicit wolves. They are fighting a battle rigged against them from the people at the very top of the chain.

How will the back of these financial giants be broken? Will their leaders - including their boards of directors - face punishment?

