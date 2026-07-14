The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kayan Sherrer's avatar
Kayan Sherrer
5h

Thank you, Christopfer, for helping me understand my son who was in prison for 21 years. When he came out he wasn't the same man. Your essay gave in some insight into why he changed so much in a negative way.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Armitage
Morf Morford's avatar
Morf Morford
6h

Too true. I had a student who worked at a prison. He emphasized that there was not much difference on either side of the bars…

Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture