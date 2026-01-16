The DOJ has written to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty -- pictured here in 2024.Mark Vancleave/AP...

Most Americans have never heard of Mary Moriarty. She’s the Hennepin County Attorney in Minneapolis. Her job has always been important. Now it’s nationally important. She has the legal authority to issue an arrest warrant for Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who killed Renee Good. If she does, everything changes. One local prosecutor, one warrant, and suddenly every federal agent in America learns they aren't above the law.

So many of our readers (and me) called Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, telling them to charge Ross, that eventually his staff reportedly started telling people: that's Mary Moriarty's job, call her. So now we call her.

Call the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office: 612-348-5550.

You have seen most of the details of this case in ten different places by now. Let's get them in order before moving forward.

Jonathan Ross shot Renee Good three times as she drove away from him on a Minneapolis street. He was filming her with his phone in one hand when he drew his weapon with the other.¹ Her last words, captured on his own recording: “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.” A male voice on that same recording, seconds after she crashed: “fucking bitch.”¹

Five separate video angles exist. Bellingcat synchronized them.² The New York Times concluded Ross was not being run over.³ CNN’s 3D reconstruction shows Good turning her steering wheel away from Ross as she accelerated.⁴ Thomas Warrick, former deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism policy at DHS, told CBC News that deadly force was not required: “it doesn’t look like anybody has hostile intent.”⁵ Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the shooting “predictable and entirely preventable” and said Ross’s actions were “at best, very, very questionable tactics.”⁶ A former senior DHS official told CNN he would have been “livid” if one of his officers behaved the way Ross did.⁴ Three former prosecutors from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division published an opinion piece this week calling the shooting “inexcusable,” writing that Good “posed no danger, had not threatened officers and was already retreating.”⁷

The legal authority to prosecute exists. Vice President Vance claimed Ross has “absolute immunity.” That is false. Lawfare published an analysis this week by Carolyn Shapiro, former Illinois solicitor general, confirming he has no such protection.⁸ Under Supremacy Clause immunity, established in In re Neagle in 1890, federal officers are protected only when they act in a “necessary and proper” fashion.⁹ When they act unreasonably or unlawfully, states can prosecute.

Mary Moriarty has video from five angles, expert testimony from former federal officials saying the use of force was unjustified, and the precedent of a law enforcement officer prosecuted for murder in this exact jurisdiction. She has opened a portal for citizens to submit evidence.¹¹ As if we need more. She and Ellison are conducting an independent investigation because the Trump administration kicked state investigators off the case within hours of the shooting.¹²

We have been talking about this for years. We saw federal overreach coming. We discussed what happens when agents beat and kidnap people in our streets. Trump called it the revenge tour himself. The escalation was predictable, and we aren’t at the apex yet. He prefers ICE to the National Guard for a reason: they answer to him, not governors, and the Guard has higher standards. A lack of accountability invites more violence, it confirms that their tactics are working. That is why this moment matters.

Some will say charging Ross risks escalation. That’s backwards. Holding him accountable shows the public that prosecutors are here for them, not to protect the people terrorizing their streets.

This isn’t only about justice for Renee Good, though it is certainly that. This is about whether local prosecutors will use the authority they have to hold federal agents accountable when the federal government is fully corrupted. This is the test case for whether states will cede their power to Trump, just like Congress and the Judicial Branch have.

If a federal agent can kill someone on video, while filming her himself, while five other cameras roll, while experts line up to say it was unjustified, and face no charges because the federal government controls the investigation and refuses to share evidence, then there is no rule of law. There is only rule.

Mary Moriarty can change that. We need her to do her job and put out an arrest warrant. There's enough evidence for a trial, let a jury sort this out like they would for anyone else. Want to calm the situation? Show the public that you won't allow murderers to walk free just because Trump sent them.

Call the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office at 612-348-5550. Tell them you want Mary Moriarty to issue an arrest warrant for Jonathan Ross. Tell them that if she won’t use the authority she has, she should resign and let someone else do the job. If you get voicemail, leave a message. If the line is busy, call back. If you can’t get through by phone, email citizeninfo@hennepin.us or write to 300 South Sixth Street, Minneapolis, MN 55487. Find Moriarty on social media at @MaryMoriarty or the official office account @HennepinAtty. The office is also on Facebook at facebook.com/HennepinAttorney and Instagram at @HennepinAttorney.

One prosecution won’t fix everything. But it plants a flag. It proves there’s still a rule of law. Not just a ruler.

