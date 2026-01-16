The Existentialist Republic

Email: citizeninfo@hennepin.us

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hennepinatty?igsh=MXBjZDJkdTZwMGw1bA==

Twitter: https://x.com/HennepinAtty

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/@HennepinAttorney/?hr=1&wtsid=rdr_04EfKmTawhV3GG3x0

Wayne Shaw's avatar
Wayne Shaw
Jan 16

I did that, just seconds ago as I type this, and I did reach someone directly. A very professional and cordial young(?) man. I identified myself as a concerned citizen from out of state, who has of course been following the news as best I can without OD'ing on it. I then asked, first of all, how are you today? He said he was okay.

Then I simply said I supported the County Attorney's office issuing an arrest warrant for Officer Jonathan Ross and urged them to do so. And left it exactly at that.

He said he would relay the message. Before hanging up, I told him stay safe, take care, and as a man of prayer I'm praying for him and everyone in Minnesota. He said thank you for your call and have a good day.

It isn't the end, but it is a beginning. Together we can get this done. We can di this.

