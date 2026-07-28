The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
4h

The man is a wonder. He has already accomplished so much and in a city with such entrenched systems and values. He is a shining example of what a politician should be and how diversity issues can be handled with grace and dignity.

Reply
Share
Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
4h

Mayor Zohran Mandani is absolutely incredible, just like you. Excellent article here, and will reStack ASAP 💯👍

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture