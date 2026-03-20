The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
7hEdited

Sorry I'm little long winded here:

We keep being told everything is “winning” while our rights are steadily chipped away, court rulings are ignored, and Congress is treated like an inconvenience instead of a co-equal branch of government. This is not strength — it is narrative control.

Donald Trump’s strategy has always relied on repeating success loudly enough that supporters believe it, even when courts block policies, legal limits are tested, or constitutional norms are pushed aside.

By framing judges, lawmakers, and the press as enemies, accountability itself becomes the target. When leaders convince people that institutions cannot be trusted, they gain more freedom to act without restraint.

The Constitution was designed specifically to prevent this.

The courts exist to check executive power.

Congress exists to represent the people. And citizens exist as the final safeguard when leaders overreach.

If we believe our rights are being taken away or democracy is being weakened, the answer is not silence or resignation — it is action.

Vote in every election, not just presidential ones.

Call and pressure elected officials so they cannot pretend the public is indifferent. Support legal challenges that defend constitutional limits. Show up peacefully and visibly so leaders understand there is a political cost to ignoring the rule of law. Organize locally, inform others, and refuse to let misinformation replace reality.

Democracy does not disappear overnight. It erodes when people assume someone else will defend it.

The question is no longer whether leaders will test the limits of power — history shows they always do.

The question is whether citizens will use the power they already have to stop it

We keep being told everything is “winning” while our rights are steadily chipped away, court rulings are ignored, and Congress is treated like an inconvenience instead of a co-equal branch of government. This is not strength — it is narrative control.

Vote — especially in “smaller” elections

Midterm elections often matter as much as presidential ones.

Local races — governors, attorneys general, state legislators, school boards — directly affect policy implementation.

Many major national shifts started with local electoral changes.

Contact elected officials (it matters more than people think)

Officials often change positions when they see sustained constituent concern — especially from voters in their district.

Support court challenges

Many executive actions in U.S. history have been limited through lawsuits brought by states or advocacy groups.

Peaceful protest and public pressure

Historically, peaceful mass participation has influenced policy across parties and eras:

Stay informed — across multiple sources

Well-informed voters are harder for any political leader to mislead.

Organize locally

Local organizing builds long-term political influence more effectively than online debate alone.

Protect democratic norms legally

The U.S. system assumes citizens actively participate in oversight.

The key idea

The Constitution doesn’t rely only on institutions — it relies on active citizens. Courts, Congress, and elections respond when enough people consistently engage.

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5 replies
protzman's avatar
protzman
7h

The level of financial corruption and the accompanying lies? What we're seeing right now is mind-boggling.

The Trump family business is a master class in graft, nepotism, and depravity. How do we get states to pursue fraud cases more aggressively?

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