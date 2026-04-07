The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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NK's avatar
NK
1h

Wouldn't you think people would have a preference for societies that don't dominate?

The suffering girls and women are currently going through is inexcusable. Men have made laws about what women can and can't do with their bodies, laws that cover Trans, that keep medicine from people, regulate which bathrooms they can use. In 2024 there were 66,615 pregnant rape victims that did not have access to GYN doctors (Journal of American Medical Association). No notice of how many rapists were charged.

Until mid 1970s women couldn't open a charge account without their husbands signature. From birth girls are treated differently than boys. Restricted physical movement, and differences in what they can say and do.

It is a LONG LIST, but the reality is girls/women are taught not to assert themselves, or move with confidence through society, and be open about WHO they are. At least 10 or 12 countries have women as presidents, premiers. New Mexico state, after they have a woman governor, now has childcare, and everyone is covered by medical.

Always found it odd that men have to dominate, and they don't understand they would like it better if people were not tied to gender roles.

Appreciate the research. Would like people to not make laws about abortion, gender issues, Trans. They have no right to, but men dominate, and so are sanctioned to interfere with female lives.

Thank you for the post. Good to see someone thought about the difference.

🗽🇺🇲🇺🇦

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Barbara Clemmensen's avatar
Barbara Clemmensen
2h

Not so sure about the "(joking)" annotation.

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