The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Mary Aylmer's avatar
Mary Aylmer
10h

Heart rot is such an apt and accurate analogy for the condition of our government. Thanks for providing the steps we can take to try and remove it.

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Joan Bailey's avatar
Joan Bailey
9h

“Delaying the pursuit of justice is how we got here today” is spot on and sums up this shit show we’re living in perfectly. What particularly angers me the most, is the lost opportunity to put the orange felon behind bars where he truly belongs. Time and again he slips through the cracks in the judicial system, cracks not available to the ordinary citizen. He should have been put in a cell for J6 atrocities but spineless men couldn’t be bothered.

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