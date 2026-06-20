The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
3h

Afraid ! 😱. He plays by no rules, but his own ! And his rules have nothing to do with this republic’s constitution !! 😧

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
2h

Whistleblowers are essential to a healthy democracy and to public safety. They expose wrongdoing, corruption, abuse of power, and systemic failures that would otherwise remain hidden from the public. Without them, critical problems inside government and major institutions often go unchecked.

Unfortunately, under this administration, whistleblower protections appear weakened in practice, regardless of what the law says on paper. Too often, individuals who come forward face retaliation, including termination, investigations, and legal pressure that can destroy careers and personal lives. That kind of environment discourages people from speaking out.

It’s also important to note that many states have their own whistleblower protection laws designed to safeguard employees who report misconduct at the state and local level, adding another layer of legal protection beyond federal statutes. Even so, enforcement and consistency can vary, and those protections are not always enough to prevent retaliation in real time.

The result is predictable and dangerous: fewer whistleblowers come forward, misconduct is harder to uncover, and the public is left less informed and less protected. A system that punishes truth-telling instead of safeguarding it ultimately makes the country less safe and less accountable.

It’s very unfortunate that we have stifled people from coming forward to help keep our states and country safer.

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