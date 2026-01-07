The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Shelley Quintin
Jan 7

I think its important to include Duterte from the Philippines. He was removed by the International Criminal Court. This is an important example considering its similarity in Criminal actions to some of Trump's. Congress is not the only option.

Mike Gelt
Jan 7

Donald Trump is a reckless, power-addicted demagogue who has completely betrayed this country. He promised action on day one and delivered nothing but failure, lies, and authoritarian chaos.

Instead of governing, he postures like a tin-pot dictator—threatening invasions, destabilizing nations, and treating the world like his personal playground.

This is not leadership. It’s dangerous delusion fueled by unchecked ego.

And the Republican Party has completely disgraced itself. They are not victims. They are not confused. They are collaborators.

A pack of spineless enablers who surrendered their oath, their authority, and their dignity to cling to power.

They have abandoned Congress’s constitutional role, abandoned American interests, and abandoned basic sanity.

Not one of them has the courage to say “no,” because they are terrified of Trump and addicted to the corruption he brings.

This is a moral and political collapse in real time.

A failed strongman running wild, and an entire party too weak, too corrupt, and too cowardly to stop him.

They would rather risk war, chaos, and global instability than lose their seats or anger their cult leader.

Make no mistake: Trump is the arsonist—but Republicans handed him the matches and stood by cheering while the house burned.

This is how democracies die: not in one dramatic moment, but through cowardice, complicity, and the absolute absence of backbone.

History will name names—and none of them will be forgiven.

