The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
4h

We have not had such a state of emergency since the Civil

War.

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BF's avatar
BF
4hEdited

We’ll already know by midnight 4 July 2026 - one way or another.

The COUNTDOWN CLOCK will ring at that time.

What version of America that then exists better be on a radically different trajectory than is currently the case.

https://substack.com/@bfjr7/note/c-282052620?r=1j82d8&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

btw, Governor Ferguson and AG Jones will be receiving comprehensive letters from me before the weekend on precisely this topic.

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