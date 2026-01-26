The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janeen E., Human Design Coach's avatar
Janeen E., Human Design Coach
Jan 26

Thank you for continuously offering such actionable + practical solutions. It’s really tremendous & very stabilizing to see how youve laid out this clear strategy, esp amidst the noise of ‘breaking news’ every 14 seconds. I’m gonna download your trifold and print a bunch of copies for distribution 🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Armitage
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
Jan 26

Bottom Line

Legal arrest based on real crimes = possible, but dramatic.

Arrest as punishment for political defiance = constitutional crisis.

I don't think people in MN or any other state would accept this - real battle lines will be drawn

Reply
Share
3 replies
85 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture