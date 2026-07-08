The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Russel's avatar
Russel
3h

Christopher I am a scientist by profession and have loved the world of science since elementary school. I greatly appreciate your blog this morning and will now approach the effort to cause the pot to boil with greater confidence and enthusiasm. Thank you for your unique insights to our world.

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Greg Brown's avatar
Greg Brown
4h

Thanks for this. It can really feel like nothing we do individually matters, since we almost never see a direct result. So... Kind of like parenting, in a wierd way.

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