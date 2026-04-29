The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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RRP's avatar
RRP
2h

When I mention the federal tax escrow account idea to friends I get a variety of looks, most are seriously curious, but one fellow in particular says it won't work because the federal government has the 82nd Airborne ( no matter how many guns individuals have ). Who knows but I do wonder if the average soldier ( or Colonel ) is more likely to decline any such orders than come after me or my state.

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
14m

While having discussions with elected leaders about soft successions and preventing Trump from stopping or interfering with our election is great—and they seem to agree with you—waiting until after an election is of no value.

If they don’t have the strength or the courage to take it on ahead of the upcoming elections, then what good are they?

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