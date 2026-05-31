The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Tim Voigt's avatar
Tim Voigt
4h

We need to work positively on multiple fronts. Getting out the vote, pressuring state level da’s, state courts and legislators to adjudicate legal complaints all need adequate citizen participation. We can do this! Great job Christopher…

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Mary Anne McKearan's avatar
Mary Anne McKearan
3h

Inspiring. As usual.

Showing us the way forward using the powers we already posess.

Without a negative word.

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