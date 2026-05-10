The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Michael Alan Dover, PhD's avatar
Michael Alan Dover, PhD
6h

I am a fiscal sociologist of sorts by virtue of a dissertation on the history of Ohio's social system of real property and its property tax exemptions and abatements. This Public Piggy Bank Policy (PPBP) is a great idea. I'm going to sent the idea to Amy Acton!

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BF's avatar
BF
7h

"Then the farmers went door to door across the state, taught their neighbors about public banking, and within 2 years their approved candidates had taken over the state legislature and governors mansion."

And, they didn't have 'The Internet' and 'smart phones' and 'apps' :)

Well done, Sir.

Let's all be 21st Century "North Dakota wheat famers" and get the job done!

Thank you, Sir.

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