The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
5h

The current Trump regime should be considered a hostile force occupying America and treated accordingly.

It has carefully enacted a strategy to eliminate liberty, oppress the population, and loot the treasury.

Resistance is not only justified, it is essential.

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Radaghast's avatar
Radaghast
5h

We can follow the examples of previous anti-Fascists and adapt our strategies to current day. Job #1 is to let others know that they are not alone in their disgust for this MAGA regime. Resist!

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