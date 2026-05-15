The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Cleod's avatar
Cleod
8h

Can we get Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Stewart to read this as the monologues on their shows?!

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Robyn's avatar
Robyn
8h

There is no limit to this grifter’s criminal activities. This should be front page news on every newspaper and feature strongly on alternative media outlets across the world, not just the US.

How in God’s name can ANYONE think this is ok? The pardoning itself is immoral but the bribery too!!

Unbelievable.

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