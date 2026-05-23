The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
6h

While the founders understood that not every fundamental liberty could be specifically listed in the Constitution, generations of Americans benefited from courts that recognized and protected those unenumerated rights through precedent, reason, and moral judgment.

For decades, the Supreme Court expanded and defended individual freedoms by respecting established law and understanding that the Constitution was meant to evolve alongside the nation it serves.

This conservative Supreme Court has steadily reversed that progress and stripped away rights Americans once believed were secure.

Time after time, this Court has shown a willingness to abandon unenumerated rights whenever it conflicts with its ideological agenda, creating a dangerous legal system where long-settled protections can and have disappear overnight.

This conservative Court’s repeated idealogical beliefs over what we beleive to protected rights are no longer protected.

Americans deserve a Supreme Court that respects precedent, protects constitutional freedoms, unenumerated rights and applies the law equally — not one driven by political loyalty, personal interests, and an extremist ideological agenda.

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Kim Slocum's avatar
Kim Slocum
7h

Really good column. Don’t know about anyone else, but I very much appreciate Chris’ dedication to making key parts of Constitutional law approachable for modern Americans. With the slow decline of high school civics, it’s more important than ever for people to have an easy way to understand what the rights, privileges, and obligations of being American actually are.

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