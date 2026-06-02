The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Rosalba Cofer's avatar
Rosalba Cofer
5h

Corporate Democrats are Republicans pretending they are not.

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J P's avatar
J P
5h

The GOP brand is dead, you’re gonna see more of these sneaky Republican sympathizer’s running on a democratic ticket. Dems need to be looking out for impostures. We don’t need more Fetterman’s, Manchin’s and Sinema’s poisoning our party.

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