The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Susan Rockefeller's avatar
Susan Rockefeller
1h

The buck stops at the top. I say put them all in Dilly with the conditions they ask the immigrants to endure. And charge them a million a day. What is the bridge too far for action.

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Big A's avatar
Big A
38m

Thanks again Chris for getting the word out that the people must take action to make a difference. Write, call, email, learn what we CAN do!

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