The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John McDonald's avatar
John McDonald
6d

This article really captures how Machiavellian their long game is. And the number of disenfranchised voters will rise markedly if the Save America Act becomes law. By way of example, my wife—who has a passport and multiple means of identification—went to get her Real ID the other day. Although she was successful, she was alarmed to find that her birth certificate was not a valid form of identification for such purpose because it still showed her maiden name. Imagine if that was something that prevented a person from voting. This is some real Handmaid’s Tale shit.

Reply
Share
29 replies
jeffw's avatar
jeffw
6d

Yep, all around the world, dictators don't cancel elections, they just rig them.

Reply
Share
3 replies
201 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture