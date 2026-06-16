The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
6h

What this essay captures — and what too many discussions about presidential immunity ignore — is that the crisis isn’t legal ambiguity, it’s institutional abdication. The text itself makes the point plainly: “The dual sovereignty doctrine… gives every state independent authority to prosecute crimes committed within their borders; a presidential pardon cannot touch a state conviction.”

The law has never placed the president above accountability. What has placed him there is a long chain of officials who decline to use the tools the Constitution actually provides. The author is right to emphasize that the OLC memo is not a statute, and Trump v. United States is not a universal shield. The Supreme Court’s ruling created a narrow federal carve‑out for undefined “official acts,” but it did not — and could not — erase the states’ prosecutorial authority. The piece quotes this directly: “No justice argued the immunity ruling should reach it, and no Congress has passed a law touching it.”

The deeper problem is cultural, not doctrinal. Federal institutions have internalized a reflexive deference to executive power, while state institutions have internalized the belief that presidential misconduct is “not their lane.” The result is a vacuum in which the president becomes functionally untouchable, not because the law demands it, but because no one with jurisdiction is willing to test the boundaries.

The essay’s most important argument is that boundaries only exist when courts are forced to draw them. Declining to bring cases doesn’t preserve stability — it expands the zone of impunity. The last decade has shown that waiting for the “appropriate” moment simply teaches future presidents that the moment never comes.

Whether one agrees with every example the author uses, the structural point stands: the founders built redundancy into the system precisely because they anticipated a moment when federal institutions would fail. That moment is not hypothetical. It’s now.

This piece is a reminder that the Constitution already contains the remedy. What’s missing is the will to use it.

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John Mahoney's avatar
John Mahoney
7h

I have written my State's, Idaho Attorney General, Raul Labrador numerous times and have NEVER received a response. Of course, Idaho is a MAGA run RED state. Labrodor is chickenshit, and Idaho will very likely continue to reelect its MAGA in the tank for trump Senators Risch/Crapo, as well as Reps Simpson and Fulcher. They are all too busy kissing the ring to respond. Risch has responded, but with the MAGA template. I wil continue to press the issues. Will be interesting to see if there is any crime committed in ID. Of course, SS #'s etc. through the DOGE is "obvious."

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