The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Jonathan Fowler's avatar
Jonathan Fowler
1h

Authoritarianism loves learned helplessness. If people are convinced nothing can be done, they can be easily managed. As Tim Snyder says, "Anticipatory obedience is a political tragedy." I don't think MAGA was clever enough to manufacture this narrative, per se, it's just the bullshit that stuck to the wall and they're doubling down on the misconception. Classic Trump... he's not the hangman, he's just handing out the rope.

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Talkin' Tucson Discovery's avatar
Talkin' Tucson Discovery
1h

You saying "We saw how the “wait for midterms, then try a few impeachments, then wait until the election, then charge him with crimes” strategy worked last time he was President. Have we collectively forgotten how this entire playbook was run before?" Even liberal leaning networks seem to be on for that strategy. And you're right, remember that definition of "insanity" and many every day people are thinking a blue wave has gotta be coming - and things will get back to normal. But normalcy has evaporated here, maybe forever.

I so appreciate the work you do to help us, those who know that going deeper is what's needed - not just looking at the obvious. I'' be on the edge of my seat waiting for the results of your research, identifying statues, and giving us what we need to take action.

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