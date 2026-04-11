The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Barbara Rainey's avatar
Barbara Rainey
4h

trump is a Russian asset and so are many in his cabinet. They are all corrupt and should be held accountable by individual states. He may pardon the federal crimes but he can't pardon at the state level.

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Kait Justice's avatar
Kait Justice
4h

And that root is Peter Thiel and Epstein

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