The Existentialist Republic

Robin Liberte’'s avatar
Robin Liberte’
Dec 27

I honestly don’t understand why blue states don’t just secede and form their own union — the United Democratic States of America. Economically, they’d bankrupt the United Fascist States of America in no time.

Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
Dec 27

I have been bitching about the conservative Supreme Court for a long time. They are nothing more than a rubber stamp for trump. They vote against our Constitution and existing laws because they know that they have no one that can do anything to stop them. The congress has refused to establish a code of ethics with penalties and enforcement mechanisms. So we continue to move down the road to a dictatorship. I said this before and will say it again unless we take strong action like work strikes, very large protests, and turn out in very large numbers to VOTE will continue down this unwanted road

