The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dino Alonso's avatar
Dino Alonso
Dec 26

Chris, Happy Holidays, dude.

Read this several times and I take this seriously, and I’m responding as someone who’s spent a lifetime inside government long enough to recognize when process starts outrunning conscience. I’m not weighing footnotes here. I’m weighing consequences.

What hits home for me isn’t any single incident. It’s the accumulation. The speed with which harm keeps arriving, and the slowness with which remedies arrive after lives have already been rearranged beyond repair. Babies taken. Families split. Citizens grabbed. Courts issuing language while damage becomes permanent.

I think you’re right about something that matters more than tactics. There is a point where restraint stops being prudence and starts being permission. History rarely announces that moment in advance. You only recognize it later, when you realize the line was crossed while people were still debating tone, precedent, and timing!

Here’s where I part company, and I’ll say it once. I don’t think every hesitation is moral failure, and I don’t think every act of defiance is wise simply because it’s defiant. I still believe judgment matters. But I no longer believe that our current posture deserves the benefit of the doubt. The careful path keeps losing, as you say, and the costs are being paid by people who never get to balance institutional risk against their children’s safety.

What troubles me most is how familiar this feels. I’ve seen this pattern before. Not the uniforms or the language, but the reflex. Power acts quickly downward and cautiously upward. Accountability becomes procedural. Harm is treated as regrettable but acceptable. And the people making these calculations are insulated from the consequences they’re asking others to endure.

You ask where the line is? That’s a good question. Not what precedent we might set by acting, but what precedent we’ve already set by not acting. At some point delay becomes a decision, and silence becomes participation.

I’m not calling for chaos. I’m not interested in turning prosecution into a chant. But I am done accepting the argument that we should wait for institutions that have already shown us who they protect. I won’t accept moral outsourcing to courts that have decided what they’re willing to authorize and what they’re willing to ignore.

Normal politics cannot absorb what you’re describing without becoming part of it. When profiling is blessed, when orders are ignored without consequence, when force expands and restraint keeps shrinking, something foundational has already given way.

So I don’t read this as a call to panic. I read it as a warning that the room for half measures is closing whether we admit it or not. Law either restrains power or decorates it after the fact. There isn’t a third option that I can see.

That choice is already being made in practice. The only remaining question is whether we’re willing to name it while there’s still time to act, because refusing to decide is still a decision, and history keeps very good records of those.

Great post and glad I stumbled across it during my bleary-eyed before coffee scan of the daily universe. By the way, if I haven’t mentioned already, I really appreciate the sourcing. Thanks!

Reply
Share
15 replies
Anne Sutherland's avatar
Anne Sutherland
Dec 26

I am sending this column to the National Governors Association and my Congresspeople. But it comes down to enforcement. Once prosecuted, who will physically put these wretched people in jail?

Keep it lit, everyone.

Reply
Share
82 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture