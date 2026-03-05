The Existentialist Republic

We watched Liz Cheney get obliterated. We watched Mitt Romney become a ghost in his own caucus. And still we kept whispering "just wait for one of them to break."

Break toward what, exactly?

The mob analogy is spot on. You don't flip mob members by appealing to conscience. You flip them when the outside threat finally outweighs the inside one.

We're waiting on ourselves to become a more frightening political consequence than the one they're already afraid of.

Based on my previous post I have written the following to my AG

Across New Jersey and throughout the nation, many citizens are asking a question that grows more urgent each day: why do so few political leaders speak out when democratic norms are tested, and why are state law enforcement authorities not more visibly pursuing accountability when potential violations of state law occur?

The strength of our constitutional system does not rest solely in Washington.

It rests equally in the states — and particularly in the offices of Attorneys General, who serve as independent guardians of the rule of law.

Your oath is not to a political party, nor to any national figure, but to the Constitution and the people of New Jersey.

In recent years, Americans have witnessed conduct by public officials and political actors that raises serious legal and ethical concerns.

Whether related to election interference, misuse of authority, financial misconduct, or actions that may violate state statutes, the public perception has increasingly become one of hesitation — that accountability depends on politics rather than evidence.

This perception is dangerous.

When elected officials remain silent out of political fear, democratic institutions weaken.

But when prosecutors appear reluctant to pursue credible allegations within their jurisdiction, public trust erodes even further.

The rule of law must not only exist; it must be seen to operate equally and without hesitation.

State Attorneys General possess clear authority to investigate and prosecute violations of state criminal law regardless of federal office, political affiliation, or national controversy.

Federal inaction does not preclude state responsibility. Indeed, our federalist system was designed precisely so that states could act when national institutions falter or become gridlocked.

New Jersey has long prided itself on strong, independent law enforcement and a commitment to justice without favor.

That tradition requires visible courage.

If individuals — regardless of status — engage in conduct that violates New Jersey law or harms New Jersey residents, investigations should proceed transparently and decisively wherever the facts lead.

This is not a call for partisan prosecution.

It is a call for principled consistency. Accountability applied selectively is indistinguishable from impunity.

The law must apply equally to ordinary citizens, powerful donors, political allies, and national figures alike.

History judges public servants not by the controversies they avoided, but by the principles they upheld when action was difficult. At moments of national tension, state leaders have an opportunity — and an obligation — to reaffirm that justice is independent, fearless, and grounded solely in law.

The people of New Jersey deserve confidence that their legal system will act when warranted, speak when necessary, and defend democratic accountability without hesitation or delay.

Respectfully,

