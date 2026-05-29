The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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BF's avatar
BF
4h

You know I agree :)

And, you also know I've recommended those State Governors recruit Former ICC Special Prosecutor Mr Jack Smith to lead a collaborative States' Tribunal :)

I'll continue pushing for them to launch the Tribunal as the foundation of an ERA of AMERICAN ACCOUNTABILITY.

Thank you for preparing much of the underpinnings of that 'foundation.'

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
3h

Jack Smith for AG! He will go scorched earth on all the criminals!

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