The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Margaret Mckibben's avatar
Margaret Mckibben
3h

I have never heard full arguments in front of the Supreme Court . Just snippets from NPR which often did not seem very convincing or erudite. . Your commentary is so articulate . I wish more lawyers could argue with such clarity but also in a way that if the justices dissent that it would be obvious they are voting against our constitutional rights.

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Mark In Colorado's avatar
Mark In Colorado
3h

Thank you for your insight into the underrated 9th amendment.

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