The Existentialist Republic

Christopher Armitage
Dec 3

RICHMOND DOCTOR
Dec 3

December 3, 2025

Dear Chris

Thank you for commenting on my post about your article. I appreciate your response.

I continue to appreciate your writing and have shared copies with my small group of friends, to whom I also send my personal writings.

I hope that a peaceful, gradual soft secession is part of a larger movement leading to states becoming independent nations. I believe democratic states will realize they don't need to constantly defend themselves against the mainly southern states and their prejudiced, racially driven mentality.

The parts of the Constitution with fundamental flaws cannot be fixed. Those 57 white, wealthy men at the 1779 convention created a document meant to serve wealthy southern slave owners. A few examples include the Senate with two representatives per state, the Electoral College, and the unresolved issue of slavery. All of these, along with many other embedded problems, remain today and will not be fixed by soft secession. These men agreed that a king or royalty should never control the country, and we now see that they failed in this regard.

States becoming sovereign nations will give them the opportunity to draw on our history and the histories of other countries when forming and shaping their governance. These states can establish a government that will protect their citizens' moral principles and respect for all their people.

