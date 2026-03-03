The Existentialist Republic

Richard Bedingfield
5h

Seriously, what is the matter with the USA? Why is this murderous idiot still being allowed to walk free and continue doing stupid things that kill more people every day. For crying out loud, sort yourselves out.

2 replies
Robert M. Hamburger
5h

The most chilling line in this piece is the Bannon quote from 2018. He told us exactly what he was going to do, in plain English, seven years ago. And we're still acting surprised.

What I keep coming back to: every authoritarian consolidation in history looked, from the inside, like a series of individually explainable events. Germans in 1934 were watching a series of emergency measures. Hungarians in 2012 were watching administrative reforms. The pattern only becomes legible in retrospect, and by then it is already too late.

The window is closing, and history will not be kind to the generation that had every tool, every warning, and every example it needed — and decided to wait for the next election

1 reply
