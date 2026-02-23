The Existentialist Republic

Mike Gelt
8h

Authoritarianism does not need tanks in the streets.

It needs apathy. It needs people willing to shrug at racism, excuse bigotry, normalize corruption, and look away while power is consolidated into one man’s hands.

That is how democracies die — not in a single dramatic moment, but through steady erosion and cowardly silence.

When leaders attack judges, demonize minorities, undermine elections, and treat the Constitution as an obstacle instead of an oath, that is not politics as usual.

That is a warning siren.

If we accept it, if we rationalize it, if we tell ourselves “this is just how it is,” then we become participants in the dismantling of our own freedoms.

Dictatorships are not imposed solely by force — they are enabled by citizens who refuse to confront them.

Every attack on the rule of law, every effort to intimidate the press, every attempt to silence opposition is a test: will the public push back, or will it submit?

We must push back. Loudly. Relentlessly.

Through the ballot box. Through the courts.

Through peaceful protest.

Through organized resistance rooted in constitutional principles.

Because if we do nothing — if we allow fear, fatigue, or tribal loyalty to override democracy itself — then we will not be able to say we were overthrown.

We will have handed it over.

Lexine
8h

Whew! Keep helping us discover who we are and who we are NOT, and the ways to live as free persons. I recently sent one of your essays to my state rep, and she responded with a very detailed and appreciative response. We currently have a bill to divest from Palantir. She is grateful for serious considerations. I will call her today and see how it’s going.

And thank you!🙏

