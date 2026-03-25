The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Cylvia Hayes's avatar
Cylvia Hayes
8h

Christopher, this is fran-fricking-tastic work. I will save this as a reference piece. I knew a fair bit of it but not so clearly pulled together as you have done here. I actually think a solid understanding of philosophy and worldview is as important now as any other time in history.

You're description here helps me clarify my own personal philosophy, which is highly aligned with Dr. King's, but broadens value and dignity beyond just the human species.

I am so glad our paths have crossed and look forward to upcoming discussions. Again, great work. I will share this with my readers.

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David Sean Rogers's avatar
David Sean Rogers
8h

This is the first essay I have read in years that has given me chills up my back, goosebumps on my arms and a perfect posture in my seat. WOW! I’m sure I would have something brilliant to say but I am so moved I wanted to share my awe and thanks while its still raw. amazing

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