THE NEW REBELLION—Live with Sandi Ault featuring Chris Armitage

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript852029THE NEW REBELLION—Live with Sandi Ault featuring Chris ArmitageA recording from Christopher Armitage and Sandi Ault's live videoChristopher Armitage and Sandi AultJun 12, 2026852029ShareTranscriptGet more from Christopher Armitage in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Existentialist RepublicSubscribeAuthorsChristopher ArmitageSandi AultRecent PostsLive with Cylvia HayesApr 3 • Christopher Armitage and Cylvia HayesLive with Christopher ArmitageMar 21 • Christopher ArmitageToppling Tyrants and TREBEKFeb 25 • Christopher ArmitageLet's Chat! Feb 15 • Christopher ArmitageSANDI AULT and CHRIS ARMITAGE LIVE!Jan 30 • Christopher Armitage and Sandi AultMinneapolis Return Trip Day 1Jan 28 • Christopher ArmitageWe Get The Country We EarnJan 23 • Christopher Armitage