The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Ron Bravenec's avatar
Ron Bravenec
9h

Notice: Everyone paying for a cable subscription in order to watch MS-NOW is also funding Fox News. Cut the cable!

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LFG's avatar
LFG
8h

Sent to my AG.

Dear Attorney General,

I am writing as a constituent to urge you to use the legal tools already available to hold the For-Profit Disinformation industry accountable for the harm it causes to our communities by committing fraud at a massive scale.

The disinformation industry operates as a commercial enterprise with identifiable producers, buyers, and distributors that profits from the deliberate spread of false and misleading information. This is not a free speech issue. It is a fraud issue.

This has happened before and the producers of disinformation faced consequences.

Tobacco executives knew by the 1950s that their product caused cancer. For decades they funded scientists, public-relations firms, and friendly journalists to manufacture doubt about that research. When the legal system finally caught them, the tobacco industry paid more than $200 billion in settlements and accepted lasting restrictions on their conduct. That outcome was only possible because attorneys general were willing to act.

The Dominion v. Fox News settlement of $787.5 million demonstrated that courts and juries are prepared to find liability when media companies knowingly broadcast false claims for profit. A state attorney general can bring similar actions against the For-Profit Disinformation industry on behalf of all residents, without waiting for a private plaintiff.

The tobacco model proves there is a legal path and the Dominion settlement shows the public is not only willing but ready to hold disinformation actors accountable. State attorneys general have the power to hold the disinformation industry responsible for their fraud.

The legal framework to act already exists:

- The Unfair and Deceptive Acts and Practices (UDAP) statute prohibits false and misleading commercial statements that harm consumers.

- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Illinois ex rel. Madigan v. Telemarketing Associates (2003) that paid deception targeting a public audience is not protected speech.

- The Central Hudson test (1980) establishes that false or misleading commercial speech receives no First Amendment protection whatsoever.

I urge you to:

1. Investigate entities that have profited from the knowing distribution of false or misleading information on matters of public concern.

2. Apply existing UDAP statutes to commercial disinformation, including algorithmically amplified content on digital platforms.

3. Pursue civil and, where warranted, criminal penalties against producers and distributors of for-profit disinformation.

The precedent and evidence already exist. The public is ready. Use the full authority of your office to dismantle the fraud perpetrated by the For-Profit Disinformation industry.

Thank you for your service to the people. I look forward to your response.

Respectfully,

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